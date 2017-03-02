Want To Enhance Your Website For Online Search Engine Crawlers? Start With These Tips

If you have an internet business, having an attractive website is just the beginning. If you want your website to rank highly in the search engines when the public searches for your line of business, you will need to know how to optimize your website. Here are some tips on how to do that.

Use video on your website. Video is explosive right now, and why not? People enjoy putting a face with the words. Creating a short video for people will make you much more exciting compared to those who are too nervous to get in front of the camera. A video is the perfect way to interact naturally with prospective customers.

There are limits to what a webmaster should do to optimize search engine indexing. Some strategies for SEO can be pushed too far, resulting in spam-like, content-free web pages. Not only are these kinds of pages not appreciated by visitors, search engines will discount them in results rankings and can even drop a website, entirely, if it appears to use unethical SEO tactics.

Be varied in the page titles of your site, but not too lengthy. Targeting over 70 characters will begin to diminish the weight of the page or site. Keep the titles condensed and intersperse a wide variety of your keywords and phrases amongst them. Each individual page will add its own weight to the overall search.

In order for search engine robots to crawl your website easily it is important that you use flash sparingly. Do not use it when making menus or for adding text. The best way to use flash is for videos, sound and animation. While search engines can index flash, it is not done very efficiently and this is a lost opportunity for you. The easier the robots can crawl your site, the better the result will be.

One interesting way to implement a 301 redirect is to use a link shortening site such as Bit.ly. The benefit of using a site such as Bit.ly is that it shortens the link, and your site is provided with the click credit for the link, rather than Bit.ly receiving the credit itself.

If you want a search engine to include more than one page from your site in their results, you should create links within your website from one page to the other. Create pages with information related to the same topic so that different pages will appear as relevant to a search engine.

Make sure to have a "link to" option available to your visitors. Through these logos and link text that carry keywords or key phrases, visitors may want to link to your site. You should consider offering this through email to your marketing list as well. It is an easy way to get your site known, and more relevant with search engines.

Search engines crawl your entire site by default so you should include a robots.txt file to exclude pages that are not relevant to your site topic. Write the file and upload it to the root directory of the site. This will tell the search engine what to ignore right away so it doesn't waste time going through info that is not important.

Find someone else that is in the same industry as you and trade links. Offer to place their links on the back page of your newsletter as long as they are willing to do the same for you. This should bring more traffic to both websites with no investment or risk involved.

Make sure the text surrounding an image really matches the content of the image. The text will actually affect the ranking of an image on a page, so if they have nothing to do with each other, your image could pop up in search engine results that you don't want it to show up in.

If you're using YouTube videos as part of your SEO marketing strategy, make sure to include them on other sites as well. Metacafe is another excellent resource for entertaining and informative videos which can boost viewership for your own video. The more people attracted to viewing your video, the more likely you are to increase the traffic to your website.

Try getting better quality backlinks from other bloggers. To do this, try leaving some very good or great guests posts under the articles that they have in their blogs. Make sure that these bloggers are in your industry or that they are popular with your target market to make sure that this works to your advantage.

Search engine optimization is not a one-time strategy that you set and forget, but a long-term goal that needs frequent attention. Make the commitment to continue your research and reading to keep up with the changing landscape of SEO. New algorithms can change the rules. You need to update your strategies to keep up.

When publishing articles to other websites, post them to your own website first. Leave it up for a few days to ensure that the search engines index it, and then post it elsewhere. This will indicate to the spiders that your site is the originator of the content, and that the other sites are just reposting it, giving you the most link credit.

As mentioned in the beginning of this article, search engine optimization is no longer a secret. If you know the few simple steps to optimizing your website for search engines, you can easily drive more traffic to your site. Using the tips listed in this article, you will be able to put your website at the top of the list.